A house divided - Vol and Kentucky fans get ready for big game

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a big game for the Vols on Saturday night, as they host #19 Kentucky. Most people in East Tennessee are rooting for the Vols, but some households are divided.

The Cook family has two Vols fans, and three Kentucky fans.

Jeremy Cook, the father of the family, is a Kentucky native and a huge Wildcats fan. He was able to convince Milan and Monroe, his two daughters, to be Wildcats fans too.

“He’s a little more outgoing of a Kentucky fan I guess, than I am a Tennessee fan,” said Chantena Cook, Jeremy’s wife.

How outgoing of a fan is he? Jeremy has a golf cart decked out in Kentucky gear. He drives it around the neighborhood after wins.

But it’s not a clean sweep. Reign is 5 years old, he’s the youngest of the family.

“I didn’t realize how bad it would hurt until he became a Volunteer fan. And he always tells us, ‘Tennessee up, Kentucky’s going down,’” Jeremy said.

Reign may be young, but already knows the words to Rocky Top. And he’s a dedicated Vols fan.

“He’ll go into my room and grab my stuff, and bring it to the trash can,” said Milan, the oldest of the three kids.

The Cooks are hosting a big watch party for Saturday’s game, and they say it will be a competitive atmosphere.

“It gets intense,” Chantena said. “But we try to be nice to each other and not rub it in each other’s face too much.”

The house will be divided this Saturday with bragging rights on the line.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

