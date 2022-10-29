Michaels offering 12 days of free holiday craft workshops for kids

Michaels is offering free online classes for kids to create family-friendly projects.
Michaels is offering free online classes for kids to create family-friendly projects.(serg3d via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An arts and crafts store is helping families spread a little holiday cheer by offering free winter workshops.

Michaels announced it would offer 12 free online classes starting Dec. 1 to help kids create family-friendly projects.

The Kids Club Winter Workshop classes are for kids at least 6 years old and are scheduled to run daily at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time until Dec. 12.

According to Michaels, each class will be a different project, and those interested in attending will need to register. Parents can register their child for either all of the classes or select dates.

The classes will include making holiday craft stick puppets, foam ice skates, clay winter animals, a winter beaded ornament, and more.

The virtual events are free, but supplies will be needed to complete the projects. The classes will also be recorded and available online within 24-48 hours.

Parents can purchase everything needed for all 12 classes in a Winter Workshop Bundle for $39.99 or supplies just for a specific project.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee was performing maintenance underneath the chairlift when he had a medical...
Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC
The trails will be closed until further notice.
Park official: Gatlinburg trails closed after bears ‘bluff charge’ hikers
The 15-year-old girl, left, was found dead near Cookeville. The suspect in her death, right, is...
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
Knoxville city council approves plans to move forward with design company to plan building...
Knoxville police locate guardian of child found walking alone near downtown

Latest News

FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine.
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine grain export deal
WMC
A ride along with Memphis Army Corps: How are they navigating Miss. River historic low levels?
Rain returns to the region for Sunday
Clouds build overnight, rain moves in for Sunday morning
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Officials: 146 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea