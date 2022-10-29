Mix of sun and clouds this afternoon

Warm sun as we move into the afternoon with rain chances increasing as we move into Sunday.
Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021
Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to the weekend! We’re waking up to a few clouds and patches of fog this morning, but more heavy rainfall is ahead for parts of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a partly sunny sky.  Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s as we go into the afternoon.  Even with the clouds around, we’ll stay dry.

Highs on Saturday will be near 70 in Knoxville to 65 in Crossville.

For those tailgating for the Vols game or planning to be outdoors, we can expect sunshine to mix with clouds throughout the day and the highs will be dependent on when the thicker clod coverage moves in. High temperatures for Saturday are right around 70, but for the game itself temperatures will be in the middle 60s for kickoff and falling into the middle to upper 50s by the time the game ends.

Tonight, we’ll have more clouds with patches of fog and temperatures near 53 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances will be on the rise as we head towards daybreak on your Sunday with showers moving in and continuing off and on throughout the day. Some of the rain could be heavy at times and this will keep temperatures in check in the middle 60s. We’ll keep rain chances in the mix through the overnight and into Halloween on Monday. Good news is that the rain looks to clear out for the Trick-Or-Treaters, but with the cooler temperatures around you may want to keep a jacket nearby.

Moving into next week, we’ll slowly begin to get the clouds to clear and that will allow more sunshine to return and warm us into the lower 70s by next Tuesday.

