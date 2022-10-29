No. 3 Vols set for border battle against No. 19 Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols and TCU Horned Frogs are the only FBS teams with four or more wins this season over AP Top-25 opponents.

The No.3 Vols will try and make it five wins when they square off against No. 19 Kentucky inside Neyland Stadium Saturday night.

UT will be rocking its “Dark Mode” uniforms for the game, which will feature a black helmet for the first time in program history.

The matchup will pit the SEC’s top-scoring offense and second-ranked scoring defense against one another.

Tennessee enters the game having scored 30 or more points in 10 straight games, the longest active streak in the SEC, while Kentucky hasn’t allowed more than 24 points in 11 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the FBS.

The last team to score more than that on the Wildcats was Tennessee in a 45-42 thriller last season up in Lexington.

The meeting on Saturday between the Vols and Wildcats will be the 118th with Tennessee leading the series 82-26-9.

Tennessee has played and beaten Kentucky more than any other opponent in program history. The Big Orange is 34-3 against the Cats since 1985, but UK has come away victorious in two of the previous five meetings, including the last time the two programs faced off inside Neyland Stadium in 2020.

Dynamic senior signal caller Will Levis leads the Wildcats’ offense. His combination of athleticism, arm strength and improved accuracy has him among the top NFL draft prospects at the quarterback position this year.

In six games played, Levis is completing nearly 70 percent of his passes for 1,635 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

To complement the passing attack, the Wildcats boast one of the SEC’s top running backs in senior Chris Rodriguez Jr. After missing the first four games of the season, Rodriguez has provided a jolt to Kentucky’s ground game with 72 carries for 395 yards (5.5 avg) and three scores, averaging 131.7 yards per contest over the Cats’ last three games.

ESPN will have the broadcast beginning at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.