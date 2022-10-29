Soccer Champs! Back-to-Back title for Lady Bulldogs

Bearden beats Houston 3-1 to cap off a 24-0 season and 2nd straight Class-3A title.
Bearden girls soccer
Bearden girls soccer(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Dawgs go back-to-back!

The Bearden Lady Bulldogs soccer team capped off another undefeated season Saturday afternoon, beating Houston High School 3-1 down in Chattanooga.

Rylie Lucas broke the scoreless tie in the first half to put BHS up 1-0. Brinley Murphy added to the lead in the second half, and after a Houston score, Bre Mendoza put the game away with a solo effort in the final 15 minutes of play.

Bearden went 24-0 to win their second straight Class-3A title.

It is the fourth championship in program history. Congratulations to the Lady Bulldogs!

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

