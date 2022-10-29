Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting

Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres, age 24, was charged with one count of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault.
Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres
Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres(Knoxville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Knoxville Police Department officials provided an update on the investigation of the deadly Alcoa Highway shooting that occurred on Oct. 16.

On Friday, Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres, age 24, was apprehended in Loudon County by KPD Violent Crime Unit and Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

KPD officials said Mancia-Caceres was identified as the suspect in the shooting that killed one person at El Pulpo Loco. He is charged with one count of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault and has been booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

