THP searching for hit-and-run suspect in Monroe County

Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon.
Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol announced they are searching for a hit-and-run...
Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol announced they are searching for a hit-and-run suspect.(THP)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol announced the agency is searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened in Monroe Co. Saturday afternoon.

The suspect was driving a dark or maroon flatbed truck and was pulling a 12-foot wood plank trailer that remained at the scene. The truck then continued northbound on Mecca Pike/HWY 39 in Tellico Plains, according to officials with the THP.

Officials did not release if it was a car or pedestrian that was hit but the victim did die.

Anyone with information on the crash were urged to contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol Emergency Dispatch Communications Center at 865-544-3380.

