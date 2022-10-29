Tre Hargett’s blood alcohol level nearly twice legal limit during DUI arrest, records show

Tre Hargett DUI arrest case file released
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – WSMV 4 has uncovered new information about what happened when Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested for driving under the influence.

Tests show Hargett’s blood alcohol level was .137, which is almost twice the legal limit.

Hargett’s case file says he was stopped because he crossed a yellow dividing line four times while driving after he left a bar in Tullahoma.

At one point, he was also going 40 miles per hour and slammed on breaks, documents show.

The officer who stopped him said he smelled of alcohol. Hargett then failed all sobriety tests, according to police.

There was a passenger in the car at the time Hargett was arrested. We’re working to find out who he is and his relation to Hargett.

Hargett took a plea deal earlier this month, which involved a fine, jail time and not driving a state-provided car for a year.

