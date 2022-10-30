16-year-old boy arrested in the shooting death of 15-year-old girl, police say

By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio arrested a 16-year-old boy they say shot and killed a 15-year-old girl.

The Cleveland Police Department responded to a call reporting a suspicious car in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

Officials said the information had led them to a car parked in a field with its engine running and windshield wipers left on.

Responding officers said they located a 15-year-old girl in the car who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said they were able to identify both the victim and the suspect after further investigation.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Jaiden Rentas.

The victim’s family told WOIO she had been missing before she was found dead.

Police confirmed a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Officials said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals is in town to watch Tennessee fight Kentucky.
Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP
An employee was performing maintenance underneath the chairlift when he had a medical...
Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC
Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs...
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park
Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting
Friends, family say teen found dead near Cookeville had 'heart of gold'
Friends, family say teen found dead near Cookeville had ‘heart of gold’

Latest News

Vols improve to 8-0 on the season, 4-0 in SEC play heading down to Athens next week
Vols remain undefeated, defeat Wildcats
Kentucky officer hit, killed by alleged drunk driver
WATCH | Kentucky officer hit, killed by alleged drunk driver
A photo from Saturday, October 29, 2022, shows the Halloween party in Seoul's Itaewon area...
UK student killed in South Korea crowd surge
Chilly afternoon with a few sprinkles Monday afternoon
Scattered rain overnight, slowly pushing out for Halloween