The eyes of the college football world will once again be on Tennessee

College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week.
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Both ESPN College Gameday and the SEC Network’s SEC Nation will be following your 3rd ranked football Vols to Athens Georgia next Saturday.

It didn’t take long for both weekly pregame shows to decide, announcing their intent shortly after Tennessee’s convincing 44-6 win over border rival Kentucky.

This will be the third time for Tennessee College Gameday, but the first involving a UT road game. The folks from ESPN came to Knoxville for the Florida and Alabama games and now will set up shop outside Sanford Stadium in Athens prior to this all important SEC and National showdown.

The SEC Nation group, which was in Knoxville a couple weeks back for the Alabama game, couldn’t resist the urge to be around one of, if not, the biggest game of this college football regular season.

The pregame shows aside, there’ll be only one place to watch this mega showdown and that’s on your All Vol station, WVLT and CBS.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

