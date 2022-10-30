Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police confirms an officer with the London Police Department has died.

Trooper Scottie Pennington told WKYT that the officer was hit and killed by a drunk driver overnight at around 12:45 AM. As a result of the collision, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Laurel County Coroner’s Office. The suspect was not injured.

At a press conference on Sunday morning, Kentucky State Police announced charges against the driver involved in the crash.

36-year-old Casey Byrd is being charged with driving under the influence and murder of a police officer. He was transported to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

