Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies

FILE - Lamar Alexander, left, and his wife Honey, leave funeral services for Sarah Cannon, better known as Minnie Pearl, at Brentwood United Methodist Church in Brentwood, Tenn. Wednesday, March 6, 1996. The family of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says his wife of 53 years has died at age 77. Known as “Honey,” Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander died surrounded by her family on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at her home outside Maryville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser)(BETH A. KEISER | AP)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Tennesseans and leaders across the nation are mourning the loss of former Tennessee first lady Leslee “Honey” Alexander. She died on Saturday at age 77 at her home outside of Maryville, according to a statement from her family.

Honey Alexander was married to Lamar Alexander for 53 years and stood by his side as he served two terms as governor of Tennessee, from 1979 to 1987, and was later elected to the U.S. Senate.

“Our dear ‘Honey’ was funny, loving, always caring, unselfish and courageous,” her family said in the statement. “We are so fortunate to have spent our lives with her. We will miss her every day.”

Honey Alexander is survived by her husband of 53 years, Lamar Alexander; three children, Leslee Alexander of Maryville, Kathryn Alexander, of Briarcliff Manor, NY, and Will Alexander, of Nashville; nine grandchildren; her brothers Frank Buhler, Jr. and Bruce Buhler; and her sisters Blanche Carter and Jessica Weiland. A fourth child, Drew Alexander of Nashville, died on December 31, 2021.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, memorial be made to the Honey Alexander Center, 2400 Clifton Ave., Nashville, TN 37209.

