Scattered rain overnight, slowly pushing out for Halloween

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking a few sprinkles for Trick-Or-Treating
Chilly afternoon with a few sprinkles Monday afternoon
Chilly afternoon with a few sprinkles Monday afternoon
By Jacob Durham
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers and downpours continue to work their way through overnight and into Monday morning. Most locations are looking at low rain totals with most of the showers on the lighter side, but the rain looks to slowly clear heading into Halloween night.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures will slowly cool through the evening and overnight thanks to the cloud cover and rain around. Don’t be shocked to hear the rain knocking against the windowsill overnight with a few heavier downpours moving through from time to time. We’re starting Monday morning out in the middle to upper 50s with scattered showers around, so don’t forget the rain gear as you head out the door.

Showers will slowly taper off through the afternoon and as they do so we may see a few breaks in the clouds allowing for a little late day sunshine. Breaks in the clouds will be far and few between, which will mean a cooler afternoon as well. Highs Monday are only in the upper 60s and that will make for a chilly night for Trick-or-Treaters. Thankfully most of the rain looks to taper off by the time the kids head out, but it will be cool and damp during the evening so you may want to grab a jacket before heading out.

LOOKING AHEAD

Drier weather moves in for our Tuesday as we see a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures approaching 70 by the afternoon. Some cooler starts return for the middle of the week as we clear out with lows dropping back into the lower 50s. A weak front Wednesday could bring a few stray showers, but our afternoons will continue to warm to end the week as we are heading into the middle 70s.

Trick-Or-Treaters may need a jacket as they head out
Trick-Or-Treaters may need a jacket as they head out

