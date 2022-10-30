Several animals dumped on the side of the road, rescued by good Samaritans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Paws 4 the Cause is a non-profit animal shelter in Lexington.

This week, vice president and general manager, Anita Spreitzer received an unexpected late night call.

Spreitzer said, “A momma dog had been dropped by a bridge and the puppies were in the bottom of the creek.”

This week alone, they’ve taken in six dogs that were left on the side of the road, or near the woods in Pulaski County. They were mainly found in the Somerset area.

“Somebody loved that dog at one point,” Anita said. “I mean we’ve seen dogs and worked with dogs that you couldn’t even touch them when they came in. They’d go in the corner. This is not like that.”

She said the dogs were dirty when they were rescued, resulting in skin infections.

“I don’t know if that’s what led to everything, we don’t know, and I wish they could tell us, but they can’t talk. So all we can do is think in our heads, like what made this person so desperate. We don’t judge anyone on what happens,” she said.

Right now, Paws 4 the Cause is caring for over 60 animals. Anita said she thinks it might even be the highest number they’ve had.

She said thanks to good Samaritans, their kind acts are what saves animals like these ones.

“The puppies wouldn’t have had a chance. So, this story could’ve turned out really bad but because a village of animal loving people got involved, between good Samaritans and rescues to get these animals into safe havens,” Anita said.

She said before making a decision to dump your pets consider bringing them to a local shelter.

She also said Paws for a Cause is looking for more foster parents at this time.

