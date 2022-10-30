Soggy at times today with on and off showers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers continue on and off throughout the day today, making it pretty soggy at times. Those showers continue into Halloween, but most of them move out just in time for trick-or-treating!

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are waking up to temperatures in the 50s and showers. Those showers become more scattered mid-day to early afternoon. We’ll get breaks from the rain, but overall it is a gloomy day. Highs are expected to get near 69 degrees this afternoon.

The downpours continue overnight into Halloween. The dreary conditions continue throughout most of the day with highs near 68 degrees. It does look like most of the rain arrives during the morning hours and becomes more spotty by the afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible by the time you are heading out to trick-or-treat. It’ll be chilly and gloomy for Halloween festivities.

Trick or treat forecast (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

We start to dry out and warm up for the rest of the work week.

A few sprinkles are possible both Tuesday and Wednesday with a mixture of sun and clouds. Both days say in the lower 70s.

We are getting above average towards the end of the week and into the weekend as highs rebound into the mid to upper 70s. As of now, we look mild and dry heading into next weekend.

Sunday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

