Teal-colored pumpkins, kids with food allergies get alternative for Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A mother of a child with food allergies, Jade Potter, was celebrating Halloween differently this year.

She registered her home with The Teal Pumpkin Project for Halloween, which shares with others in your area that your home is a food allergy-friendly house when kids go trick-or-treating.

The project also asked people to put a teal pumpkin on their doorstep to signal that, in addition to candy, you offer non-food trinkets and treats that are safe for all trick-or-treaters.

“It’s very important to me to raise awareness about this because there are so many kids that have food allergies, and they deserve to participate in the holiday as well,” Potter said.

According to The Teal Pumpkin Project website, they suggest the following non-food treats to pass out on Halloween:

Glow sticks, bracelets, or necklaces

Pencils, pens, crayons or markers

Halloween erasers or pencil toppers

Whistles, kazoos, or noisemakers

Finger puppets or novelty toys

Playing cards

Stickers

Potter explained that more kids have a food allergy than you may think.

“It’s 25% of the kids coming by your house that have a food allergy and there’s a very good chance that whatever candy you’re giving them, they’re not going to be able to eat,” Potter said.

You can register your home as food allergy friendly by visiting The Teal Pumpkin Project official website.

