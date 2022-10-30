Teal-colored pumpkins, kids with food allergies get alternative for Halloween

Families are registering their homes with The Teal Pumpkin Project for Halloween to let others know they are food allergy-friendly.
By Richard Mason
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A mother of a child with food allergies, Jade Potter, was celebrating Halloween differently this year.

She registered her home with The Teal Pumpkin Project for Halloween, which shares with others in your area that your home is a food allergy-friendly house when kids go trick-or-treating.

The project also asked people to put a teal pumpkin on their doorstep to signal that, in addition to candy, you offer non-food trinkets and treats that are safe for all trick-or-treaters.

“It’s very important to me to raise awareness about this because there are so many kids that have food allergies, and they deserve to participate in the holiday as well,” Potter said.

According to The Teal Pumpkin Project website, they suggest the following non-food treats to pass out on Halloween:

  • Glow sticks, bracelets, or necklaces
  • Pencils, pens, crayons or markers
  • Halloween erasers or pencil toppers
  • Whistles, kazoos, or noisemakers
  • Finger puppets or novelty toys
  • Playing cards
  • Stickers

Potter explained that more kids have a food allergy than you may think.

“It’s 25% of the kids coming by your house that have a food allergy and there’s a very good chance that whatever candy you’re giving them, they’re not going to be able to eat,” Potter said.

You can register your home as food allergy friendly by visiting The Teal Pumpkin Project official website.

