Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

By Chris Anderson and Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. Friday night in Ohio.

Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the deadly rollover accident which caused the explosion on State Route 8 early in the morning.

The first crews to the scene found the fully-involved tanker upside-down on the highway.

First responders pronounced the male truck driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, dead at the scene.

Video obtained through a public records request to the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the explosion as it happened.

WOIO reported both directions of State Route 8 were closed for several hours due to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals is in town to watch Tennessee fight Kentucky.
Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP
An employee was performing maintenance underneath the chairlift when he had a medical...
Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC
Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs...
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park
Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting
Friends, family say teen found dead near Cookeville had 'heart of gold'
Friends, family say teen found dead near Cookeville had ‘heart of gold’

Latest News

Vols improve to 8-0 on the season, 4-0 in SEC play heading down to Athens next week
Vols remain undefeated, defeat Wildcats
Kentucky officer hit, killed by alleged drunk driver
WATCH | Kentucky officer hit, killed by alleged drunk driver
Chilly afternoon with a few sprinkles Monday afternoon
Scattered rain overnight, slowly pushing out for Halloween
Showers sticking around into Monday morning
Scattered rain overnight, slowly pushing out for Halloween