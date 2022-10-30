UK student killed in South Korea crowd surge

A photo from Saturday, October 29, 2022, shows the Halloween party in Seoul's Itaewon area...
A photo from Saturday, October 29, 2022, shows the Halloween party in Seoul's Itaewon area before the crushing incident that left at least 151 people dead.(Source: Song Sehyun via CNN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is mourning the loss of one of their own, after a student was killed in South Korea this weekend.

According to a social media post, Anne Gieske, was studying abroad and died along with more than 150 other people at a Halloween event as crowds got trapped and crushed.

University of Kentucky President, Eli Capilouto provided this message. In it, he says they have nearly 80 students from South Korea at UK — members of the community — who will need your support.

“Anne, a nursing junior from Northern Kentucky, was studying in South Korea this semester with an education abroad program,” he said. “We have two other students and a faculty member there this semester as well. They have been contacted and are safe.”

Gieske was a member of UK’s Korean Language and Culture Club. The organization provided WKYT the following statement:

“Anne was one of our club members and she was a very kind and outgoing person. We all feel sorry to hear about her loss and we hope that she would rest in peace.”

To read more about the incident, click here.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals is in town to watch Tennessee fight Kentucky.
Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP
An employee was performing maintenance underneath the chairlift when he had a medical...
Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC
Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs...
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park
Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting
Friends, family say teen found dead near Cookeville had 'heart of gold'
Friends, family say teen found dead near Cookeville had ‘heart of gold’

Latest News

Vols improve to 8-0 on the season, 4-0 in SEC play heading down to Athens next week
Vols remain undefeated, defeat Wildcats
Kentucky officer hit, killed by alleged drunk driver
WATCH | Kentucky officer hit, killed by alleged drunk driver
Chilly afternoon with a few sprinkles Monday afternoon
Scattered rain overnight, slowly pushing out for Halloween
Showers sticking around into Monday morning
Scattered rain overnight, slowly pushing out for Halloween