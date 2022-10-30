World War II explosive device found by fishing boat

Tuesday's catch for Glenn Westcott of Narragansett dredged up a little more than his usual haul of fish and sea critters. (SOURCE: WJAR)
By Cal Dymowski
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) – A fishing boat off the coast of Rhode Island made a surprising and historical discovery.

Captain Glenn Wescott said he usually pulls up fish in the Ocean State, but a catch made on Tuesday involved something unusual: a relic from World War II.

“It’s not something that happens every day,” he said.

Wescott said his crew dredged up the mysterious object roughly four nautical miles east of Black Island.

“They saw it going down the net and they were suspicious of something,” he said.

The Navy Region Mid Atlantic said the object is a depth charge. The charge weighed 520 pounds and contained 267 pounds of TNT.

“It was scary having it on the boat that long,” Wescott said.

Wescott called the Coast Guard after the discovery, and a team came to pick him and his crew up and get them to a safe area.

The Navy’s explosive ordinance mobile unit out of Newport’s took care of the device.

Video captured the charge being lifted off the boat.

The charge was detonated safely Wednesday morning about a mile offshore. Despite the distance, the impact could still be felt.

“A popping suction sound,” Wescott said. “It was like somebody wrapped up like a big hammer against the side of the boat.”

This is not the first time fishermen in the area have pulled in some unusual objects.

A few others said they have occasionally caught body parts and mysterious helmets.

Copyright 2022 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals is in town to watch Tennessee fight Kentucky.
Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP
Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs...
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park
An employee was performing maintenance underneath the chairlift when he had a medical...
Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC
Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting
Friends, family say teen found dead near Cookeville had 'heart of gold'
Friends, family say teen found dead near Cookeville had ‘heart of gold’

Latest News

Vols improve to 8-0 on the season, 4-0 in SEC play heading down to Athens next week
Vols remain undefeated, defeat Wildcats
Kentucky officer hit, killed by alleged drunk driver
WATCH | Kentucky officer hit, killed by alleged drunk driver
Chilly afternoon with a few sprinkles Monday afternoon
Scattered rain overnight, slowly pushing out for Halloween
FILE - Lamar Alexander, left, and his wife Honey, leave funeral services for Sarah Cannon,...
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
This image from video shows the commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge...
At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse