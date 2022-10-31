Cormac Roth, musician and actor Tim Roth’s son, dies at 25

FILE - Tim Roth, left, and his son Cormac Roth appear at the premiere of the film "Bergman...
FILE - Tim Roth, left, and his son Cormac Roth appear at the premiere of the film "Bergman Island" at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on July 11, 2021. Cormac Roth, a musician and son of actor Tim Roth, died Oct. 16, 2022 after a battle with cancer, the family announced Monday. He was 25.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cormac Roth, a musician and son of actor Tim Roth, has died at 25 after a battle with cancer, the family announced Monday.

Roth “died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him” on Oct. 16, the family said in a statement, adding that “he maintained his wicked wit and humor” to the end.

“The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him,” the family said. “An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go.”

A graduate of Bennington College, Roth was a guitarist, composer and producer. He revealed on his Instagram account that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer in November 2021.

“It has taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it,” he wrote. “But it hasn’t taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music. It hasn’t taken me down yet.”

He urged everyone to see their doctors.

His father is the star of such films as “Reservoir Dogs,” “Pulp Fiction” and “The Incredible Hulk.”

Cormac Roth is survived by his parents, Tim and Nikki Roth, and his brother, Hunter Roth.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals is in town to watch Tennessee fight Kentucky.
Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP
An employee was performing maintenance underneath the chairlift when he had a medical...
Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC
FILE - Lamar Alexander, left, and his wife Honey, leave funeral services for Sarah Cannon,...
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting

Latest News

Tennessee fans were greeted at Neyland Stadium by a creepy remix of Rocky Top Saturday.
Creepy Rocky Top remix comes to UT’s Neyland Stadium
Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander...
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
Knoxville non-profit Hand UP for Women hosts a graduation ceremony for five women in its 17th...
Five women get life-changing help thanks to a Knoxville non-profit
LAX is shown on Monday. A terminal was cleared because of a hazardous material exposure.
4 sickened at LAX after apparent gas leak, authorities say
Coach Josh Heupel speaks as the #2 Vols get ready to face the #1 Georgia Bulldogs