Creepy ‘Rocky Top’ remix comes to UT’s Neyland Stadium

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans were greeted at Neyland Stadium by a creepy remix of “Rocky Top” Saturday. The song took Vol fans by storm, and WVLT News spoke to the man behind the thrills.

If the Vols were somehow a horror story, the plot would write itself.

“We were terrorized by other teams for so long and we’re finally terrorizing others like the turn the tables have turned,” Miles Kredich said. He’s the man behind the spooky remix featured at the Tennessee-Kentucky game Halloween weekend.

Kredich has been connected to UT ever since his father accepted the head coaching position of the women’s swimming and diving program in 2005.

“We moved here the first thing he had us do was go upstairs. Go to the really ancient computer at this point, it’s ancient. And then he played us a song,” he said.

The musician didn’t expect the song to take off like it has, catching the ears of big name VFL players and UT leaders.

“As a creative who grew up a Tennessee fan, I’ve always wanted to have like play the national anthem at a game, and I played national anthems that Lady Vols games and all that, but I’ve never gotten to have one of my creations in Neyland Stadium, which is such a spiritual and cool place,” Kredich said.

He spent months remixing the song before it ended up in Neyland for the black-out game. He said he’s looking forward to seeing where UT goes this season.

“We’re on a rampage right now and we’re trying to go into faded and win a national title,” he said.

