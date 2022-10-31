ETCH doctor being honored after helping hundreds of children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A retired doctor from the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will be receiving the B.J. Price Dream Maker Award for his years of caring for children at the hospital.

Dr. Ray Pais helped establish the Hematology and Oncology departments at ETCH and recently retired after a long career of caring for children with cancer.

“His compassion, patience, and wisdom is legendary to those he cared for and those who worked with him,” organizers said. “Dr. Pais has always supported The Dream Connection as the only local all-volunteer wish-granting organization to brighten the lives of his patients and their families.”

The Dream Connection was founded by B.J. Price in 1985. Price heard about a little girl with cancer who wanted to visit her grandmother in California one last time. Price worked to make that dream come true and after 37 years of service, the organization has been able to grant more than 1,000 dreams.

“Help us honor Dr. Pais, the Hematology-Oncology team, and the dream families who daily strive to build the hope and resilience that dreams maintain,” organizers said.

The award ceremony kicks off at 6 p.m. on Nov. 3, at Marble Hall at Lakeshore Park.

Dinner and drinks will be served. There will also be a silent auction.

You can buy tickets to the event or donate.

WVLT’s Ted Hall will be the Master of Ceremony at the event on Thursday.

Sponsorship Levels

Dream Maker – $10,000 donation (Fair Market value $355) Table of 8 | Plaque of appreciation | Logo at Event & on Website, & listed in event program.

Gold (Joy Giver) – $5,000 donation (Fair Market value $355) Table of 8 | Plaque of appreciation | Logo at Event & on Website, & listed in event program.

Sliver (Hope Giver) – $2,000 donation (Fair Market value $160) 4 tickets | Listed on Website and in event program.

Bronze (Fun Maker) - $1,000 (Fair Market value $80) 2 tickets | Listed on event program.

SuperHero - $300 Donate two tickets for Dream families or Hematology/Oncology staff to attend.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.