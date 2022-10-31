Florida boy, 6, missing for 2 months found in Canada

Jorge "Jojo" Morales, a 6-year-old boy from Miami, was found unharmed in Canada about two...
Jorge "Jojo" Morales, a 6-year-old boy from Miami, was found unharmed in Canada about two months after he was reported missing.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
Oct. 31, 2022
(Gray News) - Authorities say a missing 6-year-old Florida boy was found unharmed in Canada. His father and grandmother have been arrested in relation to the case.

An Amber Alert was issued after 6-year-old Jorge “JoJo” Morales went missing Aug. 27 from his Miami home. Police believed he was abducted by his father, 45-year-old Jorge Morales, and paternal grandmother, 68-year-old Lilliam Morales, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The boy’s father was reportedly in a custody battle with his mother.

The Miami Dade-Police Department and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced Sunday that Jorge was found in the Canadian province of New Brunswick. He was said to be in “good health and unharmed.”

The boy’s father and grandmother were both arrested by RCMP. They were wanted on felony charges of custodial interference, the U.S. Marshals said.

Investigators say Jorge was found thanks to a tipster, who spotted the boy and his father at Walmart, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

