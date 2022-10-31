Instagram reports outage, some accounts show as suspended

Comments and reports indicated people were seeing messages stating their Instagram accounts...
Comments and reports indicated people were seeing messages stating their Instagram accounts were suspended.(Pexels)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Instagram reported Monday that some of its users are not able to access their accounts.

Its workers are looking into the issue, the company said on its Instagram Comms Twitter account.

Comments and reports indicated people were seeing messages stating their accounts were suspended as a result. Others were seeing notable drop-offs in their number of followers, The Verge reported.

The website DownDetector.com showed a spike in the number of outages and problems reported for the social media site as well.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals is in town to watch Tennessee fight Kentucky.
Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP
An employee was performing maintenance underneath the chairlift when he had a medical...
Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC
Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
The eyes of the college football world will once again be on Tennessee
According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder

Latest News

Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander...
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
Knoxville non-profit Hand UP for Women hosts a graduation ceremony for five women in its 17th...
Five women get life-changing help thanks to a Knoxville non-profit
An arrest has been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.
Indiana police arrest man in 2017 killings of 2 teen girls
Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strike Central America later this week.
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, likely to grow