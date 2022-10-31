Investigation underway for officer-involved shooting in Anderson County
Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were pursuing a suspect when shots were fired.
OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced they were investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.
Officials said deputies were in pursuit of a suspect and shots were fired.
“We are investigating the incident and we will provide an update when it is available,” officials told WVLT News.
