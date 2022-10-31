Investigation underway for officer-involved shooting in Anderson County

Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were pursuing a suspect when shots were fired.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced they were investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.

Officials said deputies were in pursuit of a suspect and shots were fired.

“We are investigating the incident and we will provide an update when it is available,” officials told WVLT News.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

