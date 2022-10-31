‘Lady of the Dunes’ identified nearly 50 years after killing

This image provided by the FBI shows a poster seeking information for homicide victim Ruth...
This image provided by the FBI shows a poster seeking information for homicide victim Ruth Marie Terry.(FBI via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — Officials used investigative genealogy to identify a woman whose mutilated body was found on the Cape Cod National Seashore nearly 50 years ago, solving the mystery of the “Lady of the Dunes” that had stumped authorities for decades.

The woman has been identified as Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee, who was 37 when she was killed, officials said Monday. The news was delivered to her family Monday morning, according to Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston division.

Authorities hope the woman’s identity may help unravel one of Massachusetts’ most famous unsolved murders.

Her body was found in the dunes in Provincetown in July 1974. She was naked on a beach blanket with her hands severed — so she could not be identified by her fingerprints, officials believe. Her skull was crushed and she was nearly decapitated. The cause of death was determined to be a blow to the head and authorities believe she was killed several weeks before her body was found.

“This is, without a doubt, a major break in the investigation that will hopefully bring all of us closer to identifying the killer,” Bonavolonta said.

Authorities identified her through investigative genealogy, the use of DNA analysis in combination with traditional genealogy research and historical records, Bonavolonta said. Officials released few details about Terry except to say that she was a daughter, sister, aunt, wife and mother and had ties to California, Massachusetts and Michigan.

“Now that we have reached this pivotal point, investigators and analysts will turn their attention to conducting logical investigative steps that include learning more about her as well as working to identify who is responsible for her murder,” Bonavolonta said.

She was the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. Authorities for decades tried to identify her and her killer by exhuming her remains, performing clay model facial reconstruction, and releasing age-regression drawings of her face. Investigators had long said she had long red or auburn hair and that they believed she was somewhere between 20 to 40 years old.

The FBI released a flyer with pictures of Terry and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact authorities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals is in town to watch Tennessee fight Kentucky.
Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP
An employee was performing maintenance underneath the chairlift when he had a medical...
Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC
FILE - Lamar Alexander, left, and his wife Honey, leave funeral services for Sarah Cannon,...
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting

Latest News

Tennessee fans were greeted at Neyland Stadium by a creepy remix of Rocky Top Saturday.
Creepy Rocky Top remix comes to UT’s Neyland Stadium
Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander...
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
Knoxville non-profit Hand UP for Women hosts a graduation ceremony for five women in its 17th...
Five women get life-changing help thanks to a Knoxville non-profit
This photo taken Thursday, October, 27, 2022, shows a Ukrainian power station that has been...
Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for most of Kyiv
President Joe Biden speaks during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's 3rd Annual Independence...
AP source: Biden to float windfall tax on energy producers