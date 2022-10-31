Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says

Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.(Hidalgo County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A mother hiding with her children in a bedroom shot a man accused of breaking into her home Tuesday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told responding deputies the man had broken into the house through the garage and was trying to get into the bedroom where she and her children had locked themselves.

Authorities said the homeowner warned the man she had a gun and called the police, but he kept trying to get into the bedroom.

According to deputies, the woman shot once through the door and hit the man in the arm.

The sheriff’s office said the man, identified as 36-year-old Carlos Garcia, ran from the home and was found about 100 yards away in an open field.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment before being charged with burglary of habitation with intent.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals is in town to watch Tennessee fight Kentucky.
Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP
An employee was performing maintenance underneath the chairlift when he had a medical...
Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC
Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
The eyes of the college football world will once again be on Tennessee
According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder

Latest News

Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander...
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
Knoxville non-profit Hand UP for Women hosts a graduation ceremony for five women in its 17th...
Five women get life-changing help thanks to a Knoxville non-profit
Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were pursuing a suspect when...
Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Anderson County
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks
An arrest has reportedly been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.
LIVE: Indiana police to discuss developments in 2017 unsolved killing of 2 teenage girls