Scattered to spotty, rain gradually tapering off on this Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Puddles last through the day, but the rain becomes more isolated today. Warmer days with sunshine return later this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning, scattered rain is moving through at times. The roads are soaked now, and wet leaves can be as slick as ice, so use caution. The clouds and rain leave us mild, with a low around 58 degrees.

Spotty rain showers are developing at times this afternoon, then stray sprinkles this evening. There are a few breaks in the clouds, but still overall mostly cloudy. Today’s high is right around “normal”, at 68 degrees.

The good news is that clouds slowdown our cooling for trick-or-treating, so we’re still in the low 60s by 8 PM. Sprinkles are still possible this evening, with a mostly cloudy view lingering.

Tonight comes with a few more clouds breaks, and patchy fog developing. We’ll cool to a mild 53 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday comes with a partly cloudy view, letting us warm a bit more to 70 degrees. A couple of light showers are still developing in those clouds, especially in the morning to midday.

We’ll see more clouds Tuesday night into Wednesday, but it looks to get back to a partly cloudy view for the afternoon hours with a high of 71 degrees.

The mild mornings and warmer afternoon continue, as we build to the upper 70s by this weekend in the First Alert 8-Day Planner! Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday morning, so you’ll need to turn some clocks back 1 hour before bed Saturday night.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

