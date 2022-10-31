Some sunshine Tuesday with a warming trend for the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few sprinkles linger tonight into Tuesday, but drier and warmer weather is coming this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll hang onto those clouds this evening with a few sprinkles. Temperatures will be in the low to mid- 60s by trick-or-treating time.

Tonight comes with a few more cloud breaks, and patchy fog developing. We’ll cool to a mild 53 degrees. We’re seeing that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day Tuesday with highs warming to about 70 degrees. A couple of light showers are still developing in those clouds, especially in the morning to midday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll see more clouds Tuesday night into Wednesday, but it looks to get back to a partly cloudy view for the afternoon hours with a high of 71 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies return Thursday and Friday with highs still in the lower 70s.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, highs get into the upper 70s this weekend! Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday morning, so you’ll need to turn some clocks back 1 hour before bed Saturday night.

