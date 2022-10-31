Some sunshine Tuesday with a warming trend for the week

Meteorologist Paige Noel says besides a few sprinkles, we’ll be on a drier trend for the week.
Warming up this week
Warming up this week(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few sprinkles linger tonight into Tuesday, but drier and warmer weather is coming this week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll hang onto those clouds this evening with a few sprinkles. Temperatures will be in the low to mid- 60s by trick-or-treating time.

Tonight comes with a few more cloud breaks, and patchy fog developing. We’ll cool to a mild 53 degrees. We’re seeing that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day Tuesday with highs warming to about 70 degrees. A couple of light showers are still developing in those clouds, especially in the morning to midday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll see more clouds Tuesday night into Wednesday, but it looks to get back to a partly cloudy view for the afternoon hours with a high of 71 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies return Thursday and Friday with highs still in the lower 70s.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, highs get into the upper 70s this weekend! Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday morning, so you’ll need to turn some clocks back 1 hour before bed Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals is in town to watch Tennessee fight Kentucky.
Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP
An employee was performing maintenance underneath the chairlift when he had a medical...
Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC
FILE - Lamar Alexander, left, and his wife Honey, leave funeral services for Sarah Cannon,...
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says warmer, sunny days return this week.
Scattered to spotty, rain gradually tapering off on this Halloween
Scattered to spotty, rain gradually tapering off on this Halloween
Scattered to spotty, rain gradually tapering off on this Halloween
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says warmer, sunny days return this week.
Scattered to spotty, rain gradually tapering off on this Halloween
Chilly afternoon with a few sprinkles Monday afternoon
Scattered rain overnight, slowly pushing out for Halloween