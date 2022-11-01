Clouds stick around Wednesday with a few sprinkles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures stay warm throughout the week with some clouds and sprinkles at times. Some light showers are possible at times heading into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have a mostly cloudy night, so we’re tucked in and mild at 51 degrees. A couple of light showers are possible.

While there are more clouds around Wednesday morning, they’re tapering off and giving us more sunshine as the day goes on. We’ll top out around 71 degrees Wednesday, another day about 5 degrees above average.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday and Friday come with more clear skies, which makes for slightly cooler mornings and then slightly warmer afternoons. Expect highs in the lower 70s and mornings in the upper 40s.

The mild mornings and warmer afternoons continue, as we build to the upper 70s by this weekend. We are seeing a front stall out as it moves from West to Middle Tennessee, which kicks up more wind our way Saturday and cranks up the warming. Rain chances are pretty spotty for the weekend.

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday morning, so you’ll need to turn some clocks back 1 hour before bed Saturday night.

It looks like the warmth and sprinkles continue into your First Alert 8-Day Planner as we head into early next week.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

