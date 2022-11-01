Historic Harriman Hospital makes big economic impact

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An old hospital turned tourist attraction is bringing a big boost to Roane County’s economy.

The Old Historic Harriman Hospital sat empty for about 10 years before paranormal investigator, Ronnie Dee, breathed new life into it.

“Hospitals are really unique because they’re the only building in America where everything happens from birth, to death, and everything in between,” said Dee.

The building’s present is much different than its past. It’s now a haunted hub for tourists and ghost hunting teams to explore.

“Harriman Hospital is one of the most active and haunted locations I have ever been in. I’ve been doing this for about 20 years, and it’s amazing all the activity in that building,” said Dee.

Far less spooky is the site’s economic impact in Roane County. Since opening in March, the hospital has made a big splash in the paranormal world.

Travel Channel series, Destination Fear, filmed an episode set to air in December, PBS a documentary airing in 2023, and a 200-person film crew wrapped up a major motion picture production last week.

In turn, those big productions bring in big bucks for the City of Harriman.

“All these people come from everywhere. They spend money in hotels. They spend money on food. They fill up their gas tanks. That’s a big shot in the arm for Harriman and the communities around Harriman,” said Dee.

Ultimately, Dee said preserving the hospital instead of demolishing it, saved taxpayers millions of dollars.

He’s excited to continue bringing in revenue to Harriman and saving the city’s haunting history.

The Old Historic Harriman Hospital is open for tours by appointment only. To book your visit, click here, or visit the hospital’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.