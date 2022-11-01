Ijams River Trail to reopen after nearly four years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ijams Nature Center is set to reopen the north side of the River Trail Tuesday. The trail was closed in February of 2019 after flooding washed some of it away.

“The boardwalk remained open, but could be accessed only from the opposite side of the trail,” Ijams representatives said.

Following the closure, Ijams worked with partners to repair the trail and stop further erosion.

“While planning was under way, Ijams staff and volunteers began removing invasive species from the area to open up the view to the river and allow native species to repopulate,” officials said.

Knoxville Barge, Inc. and Earthadelic helped with the reconstruction, which was funded by the City of Knoxville and a private donor. The original boardwalk was built by Don Niday in the 1990′s.

