Knox County Democrats call for Republican party to stop ‘dangerous rhetoric’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Standing in the parking lot of what once stood as the Planned Parenthood in East Knoxville, a group of Knox County Democrats called for the Republican Party of Knox County and Tennessee to stop a war of words the group is calling dangerous.

The group used the backdrop as an example of where political rhetoric can go if not kept in check.

The group consisted of State Representatives Gloria Johnson of District 13, who is also running for the newly-established District 90 seat, and Sam McKenzie of District 15, alongside Greg Kaplan, who is running for House Seat 18, and Knox County Democrat Party Chairman Matt Shears.

Johnson is in a heated race with Republican David “Pozy” Poczobut.

”This is ridiculous, we’re being demonized because we don’t support a bill that hasn’t been written yet. We don’t know if we’re going to support a particular bill or not before it’s written, and the fact that they’ve made a decision before we have the bill in writing should be a problem,” said State Rep. Johnson.

Pozy responded to WVLT News with a lengthy written response that responds to Johnson’s claims.

“Additionally, Gloria said that she didn’t know where she stood on transgender sex reassignment for minors because she ‘hasn’t seen a bill.’ Here’s what I can promise you and I won’t grandstand saying I need to see a bill first– I will always fight against mutilating our most vulnerable with permanent surgeries and treatments,” Pozy’s response reads in part.

The Democratic Party Chair took exception to some of the words aired and printed, raising an issue with how some can perceive the rhetoric to be a call to arms.

”They may think they can send out these tweets, they can say these things, and this is just kind of fun and games. This is real life and the whole Tennessee Republican party needs to stop it now, and it needs to be stopped immediately,” said Shears.

WVLT News reached out to Knox County Republican Party Chair Daniel A. Herrera’s law office as well as leaving party headquarters voicemail, but did not receive a response.

WVLT News also reached out to Greg Kaplan’s opponent Elaine Davis via phone, text message, and email, but did not receive a response back.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Here’s everything you need to know before you hit the polls.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.