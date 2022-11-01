Milder with passing clouds, and a warming trend ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - November is “in like a lamb”, with milder temperatures and passing clouds. We are watching a front’s line of rain and storms to potentially stall out in the region, sending more wind and warmth our way and only spotty rain chances.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, but bands of fog are developing. We’re starting the day on the mild side, with a low around 53 degrees.

Tuesday comes with a partly cloudy view, letting us warm a bit more to 70 degrees. A couple of light showers are still developing in those clouds, especially in the morning to midday. Clouds increase this evening leading into tonight.

We have a mostly cloudy night, so we’re tucked in and mild at 51 degrees. A couple of light showers are possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

While there are more clouds around Wednesday morning, they’re tapering off and giving us more sunshine as the day goes on. We’ll top out around 71 degrees Wednesday, another day about 5 degrees above average.

Thursday and Friday come with more clear skies, which makes for slightly cooler mornings and then slightly warmer afternoons.

The mild mornings and warmer afternoon continue, as we build to the upper 70s by this weekend. We are seeing a front to stall out as it moves from West to Middle Tennessee, which kicks up more wind our way Saturday and cranks up the warming. As of now, we’re looking at spotty rain chances in the First Alert 8-Day Planner!

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday morning, so you’ll need to turn some clocks back 1 hour before bed Saturday night.

