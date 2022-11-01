Morgan County officials arrest 48 in drug bust ahead of Halloween

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -In downtown Wartburg more than a thousand people gather every year to take part in the trunk-or-treat celebration on the night of Halloween.

With big crowds comes concern for some families who’s main goal is to keep their children safe.

“When you’re going door to door you don’t always know who’s behind the door,” said mother of three, Laura Griffith.

Over the last three to four months, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office had undercover agents make controlled drug buys in the community with the hopes of cleaning up the streets before Halloween. A day that’s been indented by law enforcement as an opportunity for drug users to find discrete ways to operate.

“It just gives them a better path to do their drugs and trafficking,” said Sheriff Wayne Potter.

Last week, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of 48 people suspected of selling or buying drugs, which for some is a massive sigh of relief.

“It makes me feel wonderful. We just lost my daughter, their mother, to a drug overdose so I’m happy these people are off the streets,” said Dennise Durham.

Potter added that leading up to Halloween, deputies have gone by sex offenders homes in the area to ensure they don’t have decorations outside and aren’t giving out any candy to kids.

