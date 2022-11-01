Notable games for first round of high school football playoffs

Teams across the state will begin their journey to Chattanooga and what they hope will culminate in a state championship.
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Teams across the state will begin their journey to Chattanooga and what they hope will culminate in a state championship.

The first-round playoff Friday game on TV will be Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyVLT, featuring Jefferson County at Farragut.

JEFFERSON CO. (7-3) AT FARRAGUT (8-2)- 7:00 P.M.

Farragut head coach Eddie Courtney will be trying for his 200th win as Farragut head coach. Farragut comes in at 8-2 and runners-up in region play to Maryville.

The Patriots (7-3) have had a terrific season under VFL head coach Spencer Riley and come in with momentum with wins over Morristown West and a 61-35 rout of West Ridge in the regular season finale.

The pregame show starts at 6:30, with kickoff at 7:00 p.m. Mark Packer and Austin Price will have the call on MyVLT.

CARTER (6-4) VS. ELIZABETHTON (5-4) - 7:000 P.M.

The Carter Green Hornets march into postseason play with some momentum, having won three straight games. Those wins came at Morristown West, at South-Doyle and at home against Fulton. In that game, the Hornets stung the Falcons by scoring 72 points. The Cyclones also stormed their way to a nice finish this season, winning five of their last six games to finish 5-4 overall and 4-1 in region play.

SEVIER CO. (6-4) AT MORRISTOWN WEST (6-4)- 7:00 P.M.

The Smoky Bears have won six games but limp into the playoffs having lost their last three games. Sevier County was upset at Heritage, lost a thriller to Campbell County and then surprisingly fell to Cocke County 25-20 to finish 2-3 in region play. Their Class-5A 1st Round game will come against a Morristown West team that experienced identical halves to its season, going 3-2 in its first five and second five games of the year. The Trojans did finish 3-1 in region play with victories over Cherokee, Tennessee High and David Crockett.

GRAINGER (6-4) AT GIBBS (6-4)- 7:00 P.M.

You really gotta hand it to head coach Brad Turner and his Eagles, who didn’t have a home stadium to play in this season. The team somehow bonded together and found a way to win six games, including a victory over Central on Rivalry Thursday and a 71-42 win over South-Doyle to finish 3-2 in Region-2, 4A. The Grizzlies also finished 6-4 in 2022 and 3-2 in their region following season-ending wins at Seymour and at Claiborne. With Gibbs stadium still under construction, this week’s playoff game will be held at Fulton High School.

TENNESSEE HIGH (5-5) AT CENTRAL (6-4)- 7:00 P.M.

Just down Broadway at Central High School, the Bobcats will open postseason play under head coach Nick Craney against the Tennessee High Vikings. The Cats had been purring as the winners of five straight before running into the juggernaut that is Knoxville West. Despite that regular season-ending loss, Central heads into the playoffs with a 6-4 record, while the Vikings finished .500 at 5-5. Central will be the second Knox County team Tennessee has faced this season, losing to Karns 35-6 back in early September.

MORRISTOWN EAST (4-6) VS. MARYVILLE (7-3)- 7:00 P.M.

After a difficult first half of the season, the Morristown East Hurricanes closed out the schedule by going 3-1 including a 52-7 drubbing of William Blount in the season finale. It was an uncharacteristic season for Maryville. The mighty Rebels dropped three games including one to county rival Alcoa and one to Knoxville West, which very well could win the Class-5A championship. In that loss to the Rebels, Maryville lost its star running back Noah Vaughn, but Derek Hunt’s team responded in the season finale to win at Bradley Central and capture the Region-2, 6A title with a 4-1 record. They should also take care of business at home in their 2022 playoff opener.

