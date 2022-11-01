Robot helping stroke victims recover at Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital

New robotic technology that can help anyone with a traumatic brain injury recover is now in East Tennessee.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Robotic technology to help people recovering from brain trauma is now available at Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital on Middlebrook Pike.

The robot, the ‘In Motion Arm Trainer’, by BIONIK retrains a patient’s arms to work with the brain again. “I’ve never used anything like it before,” said occupational therapist Eric Grecco.

Denise Pennington, a Knoxville woman, has benefited from the robot. Last year, she suffered a stroke during an operation to remove a tumor from her skull. When she woke from surgery, she couldn’t move the left side of her body.

Pennington was 68 at the time. “I had faith during that time and not fear. I knew it would be a long process, and of course, the doctor did say he had no idea if I would gain any type of movement in my leg, all the way to my toes, and of course my shoulder down to my fingers,” Pennington said.

Through intensive physical therapy with the robot, she regained motion in her left arm. Now, she’s able to walk and can drive again.

This specific robot is one of only a few in the state.

