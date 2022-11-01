Standoff situation at Dollar General leads to two arrests, KCSO says
Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Negotiation teams are on the scene in north Knox County, according to KCSO officials.
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A standoff situation is underway at the Dollar General off east Racoon Valley Drive in North Knox County, according to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
KCSO SWAT and Negationtion teams are on the scene. Two suspects have been arrested, according to officials.
Officials said one person is inside with a gun.
This is a developing story.
