Standoff situation at Dollar General leads to two arrests, KCSO says

Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Negotiation teams are on the scene in north Knox County, according to KCSO officials.
A standoff situation is underway at the Dollar General off east Racoon Valley Drive in North Knox County, according to KCSO.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KCSO Standoff Situation

LIVE: Knox County Sheriff speaks on standoff situation at Racoon Valley Drive. STORY: https://bit.ly/3DvmpOi

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, November 1, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A standoff situation is underway at the Dollar General off east Racoon Valley Drive in North Knox County, according to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

KCSO SWAT and Negationtion teams are on the scene. Two suspects have been arrested, according to officials.

Officials said one person is inside with a gun.

This is a developing story.

