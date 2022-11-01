Standoff situation at Dollar General leads to two arrests, KCSO says

KCSO Standoff Situation LIVE: Knox County Sheriff speaks on standoff situation at Racoon Valley Drive. STORY: https://bit.ly/3DvmpOi Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, November 1, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A standoff situation is underway at the Dollar General off east Racoon Valley Drive in North Knox County, according to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

KCSO SWAT and Negationtion teams are on the scene. Two suspects have been arrested, according to officials.

Officials said one person is inside with a gun.

This is a developing story.

