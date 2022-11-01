Taylor Swift adds another Nashville show to upcoming tour

Taylor Swift announces tour dates.
Taylor Swift announces tour dates.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Taylor Swift has added eight new shows to her upcoming tour and Nashville is on the list.

Swift will now be performing in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on May 5 and May 6. Special guests GAYLE, Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams will join her during her Nashville pit stop.

After dropping her new album “Midnights,” Taylor Swift announced the upcoming 2023 tour on Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, Swift said she was “enchanted” to announce the upcoming tour’s dates. “The Eras Tour” features 27 shows and 20 different cities across the country.

International dates are expected to be released soon.

The U.S. tour will begin on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and conclude on Aug. 5 in Los Angeles, California.

Swift will be joined onstage by several musical guests during the tour, including Paramore and HAIM.

Fans can register for a unique presale event by visiting Ticketmaster’s website. Registration for the presale will end on Nov. 9.

Once registered, fans will receive a code that will give them exclusive access to purchase tickets on Nov. 15 starting at 10 a.m. local venue time. The code will give fans early access to tickets priced from $49 up to $449. VIP packages will also be offered and will start from $199 up to $899 on a first come, first served basis.

Fans who do not register for the presale will be able to purchase tickets on Nov. 18 starting at 10 a.m. local venue time.

A list of the eight shows added to the upcoming tour.
A list of the eight shows added to the upcoming tour.

