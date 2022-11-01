TBI issues Silver Alert for Greene County man
79-year-old Walter Pierce was last seen on Monday
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Walter Pierce missing from his home in Greene County.
The TBI said that Pierce has a medical condition that may impair his ability to make it home safely without assistance.
Police said Pierce may be driving a white 2013 Buick Encore with Tennessee tag 5DP 2303 with an Air Med sticker next to the license plate and he may be in the Kernersville or Winston-Salem area in North Carolina.
Anyone with information on Pierce’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
