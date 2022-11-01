Tennessee ranked No. 1 in College Football Playoff poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first College Football Playoff poll dropped on Tuesday, and our Tennessee Vols came in at number 1.

This is the first time Tennessee has been in the top four of the CFB Playoff rankings. The CFB playoff era began in 2014.

Tennessee has come a long way in the past two years under Coach Josh Heupel’s guidance. The team is currently undefeated, with huge wins against Alabama and Kentucky.

CFP-ranked No. 1 Tennessee will meet CFP-ranked No. 3 Georgia in Athens Saturday afternoon at 3:30 on WVLT-CBS.

The Vols are ranked No. 2 in the AP college football poll that dropped on Sunday, which sets the team up well for an SEC Championship. The College Football Playoff sets the stage for the national championship game.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.