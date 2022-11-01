TSU professor resigns after video shows him screaming at student

A TSU professor has resigned after a video leaked of him screaming at a student in his classroom.
A TSU professor has resigned after a video leaked of him screaming at a student in his classroom.
By Joylyn Bukovac and Tosin Fakile
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee State University professor says he has resigned from his position after a controversial video of him yelling in a student’s face was made public. Students had called for now-former TSU professor Robert Evins Pickard to resign.

“I deeply regret what happened in class. I lost my temper and did something I should never have done,” Pickard said in a statement. “I have been under pressure lately, and I have been frustrated with students who pay attention to their cellphones and laptops, then wonder why they get low grades. But that does not excuse my behavior. I apologized to the students and offered my resignation. I am now retired, as I had planned anyway. Please respect my privacy, it is over now.”

Students said the professor, Robert Evins Pickard, has yelled at students before and TSU was finally forced to address the situation.

TSU sent released this statement to WSMV 4 on Monday regarding Professor Pickard:

The student who posted the video on Twitter said Pickard talks to his students like this all the time. In the video, Pickard is seen screaming at a student, saying, “What is your name? Out! Get out! You have failed this course whatever your name is.”

The professor’s actions have some students calling on the school to do something.

“I was so shocked like, why would you yell at him like that?” said Sheraya Rains, a student at TSU, before Pickard’s resignation. “I think he should be fired.”

TSU refused to comment further and said it will release more information once the investigation is complete.

