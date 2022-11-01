Vols locked in as the lights get brighter ahead of SEC showdown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Vols are on the rise, No. 2 in the land and preparing for yet another big time match-up in the Georgia Bulldogs.

The team confident as ever, because they’re proven. They’ve shown time and time again that they can deliver when the lights are at its brightest.

You can’t be 8-0 without believing early on that it’s possible. This program is also confident heading into week 10 because Coach Josh Heupel said they will sport their healthiest team of the season Saturday night.

Which of course will include Cedric Tillman, who made his return Saturday night against Kentucky. Tillman, who has been absent from the field for over a month due to his ankle injury, was clearly excited to be back in action Saturday night.

The wide out was on a pitch count, but Heupel said Tillman practiced at full speed for about two weeks before he took the action.

To have his presence back on the field, is something QB1 Hendon Hooker definitely missed.

“One of the first times I saw him return to practice, I remember thinking ‘Wow he looks little bigger than the last time I saw him,’ and I see him everyday but his presence on the filed in immaculate. Throwing that jump ball to him and watching him go up there and take it off the defenders head is a beautiful sight as a quarterback,” said Hooker.

Having another key option in Tillman will be crucial when going up against the 4th best total defense in the country.

On offense, is an underrated Stetson Bennett as it relates to his mobility. Containing Bennett is a key component to this game. The Vols also need to contain Brock Bowers.

The sophomore tight end has three receiving touchdowns on just 31 catches and even more impressive, he has four rushing score off just seven carries.

Heupel knows it’s important to keep your eyes on number 19.

“That matchup changes because of where they position him. They do a great job of moving him around. You have to identify him in all the different formations you’re gonna get from them. You gotta have great eye discipline too, because of the play-action pass. And their ability to uniquely get those guys, him in particular, into situations where they create grass for him. You gotta be able to handle the run game, too. All those things play off of that. Line of scrimmage will be vitally important in this, but you gotta know where he’s at all night long,” said Heupel.

Another aspect to this match-up is the hostile environment Tennessee will inevitably enter Saturday afternoon. So far, Tennessee has had the roars of five sold-out Neyland Stadium crowds to propel their team to victory.

In Athens, it’ll likely be the reverse where Tennessee’s offense is combatting a relentless fan base.

“Very excited, very excited,” senior offensive lineman Jerome Carvin said. “You’re in the SEC, every time you play on the road it’s going to be a tough environment in this conference. Really excited to go down there and play. All the guys are ready to rock and roll. We’re excited. Still have to keep a level head, got to remain focused. Even with all the distractions, like I said from the crowd. We should still be good, still be mentally focused, mentally locked in and be ready to play, so excited.”

“That’s why you come and coach and play in this league,” said Heupel. “You wanna be in big-time games and there’s something unique about being on the road and facing that type of environment too, it’s fun and exciting. So, we’ll practice with crowd noise like we do. When we’re at home, we practice it as well, we just do it with the defense cause they gotta learn how to communicate through it. We’ll try to prepare for that and be ready to handle it.”

With the pressure mounting and the expectations growing by the week, it’s easy to get caught up in the noise and crack under pressure. But this team has proven time and time again that they are the team to beat and that noise doesn’t interfere with their mission.

”We really just take it game by game,” said defensive lineman Omari Thomas. “That’s the end goal for our team as whole, but we can’t look that far ahead. We’re really focused on game by game. Georgia is the next game this weekend and we’re really just focused on Georgia. Just trying to get that win there and just do what we gotta do to get better and win in Athens.”

The Vols and Dawgs kickoff Saturday at 3:30 on WVLT CBS.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.