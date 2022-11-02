24 years in the making: Tennessee reaches No. 1 ranking in CFP poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a ranking 24 years in the making.

On Tuesday night, the Tennessee Volunteers were dubbed the top team in the country when they were given the top spot in the first College Football Playoff poll of the 2022 college football season.

It took two and a half decades since Tennessee fans were able to soak in being at the top of the polls.

”That’s a great comparison I was walking through market square earlier and someone was wearing a feels like 98 t-shirt and that’s a great comparison because it does feel like 1998,″ said Kim Bumpass, the president of Visit Knoxville.

Bumpass is excited herself as a Vols fan but knows that this success on the field is major for businesses across the city.

”Even this morning, everyone is walking around downtown, and I’m wearing orange, and it’s a Wednesday; it’s a big deal what is happening right now,” said Bumpas.

Business is booming in the city as people flock to East Tennessee to watch the Vols and soak in quality football.

Two decades is a long time between top ranks, and much has changed in East Tennessee.

”20 years ago, we didn’t have market square, we didn’t have hotels on Gay Street, we didn’t have restaurants on Gay Street,” said Bumpas. “People came into town, went to the game, and went back home to wherever their home was.”

While Knoxville has changed, so has the world landscape.

In 1998 Bill Clinton was President, and his Vice President was former Tennessee Senator Al Gore. On average, gas was $1.06 a gallon. Titanic ruled the box office and the Academy Awards.

The Denver Broncos won the Super Bowl, the New York Yankees were World Series Champions, and the Detroit Red Wings won their second back-to-back Stanley Cups on their way to four in ten years.

Oh, and the Tennessee Volunteers were National Champions in Women’s Basketball and College Football.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.