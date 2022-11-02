Baseball coach indicted, accused of showing sex video to underage kids

Alex Hamilton, who is listed at Breathitt County High School's head baseball coach on KHSAA's website, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A high school baseball coach has been indicted by a grand jury on charges he showed a sex video to some underage members of his team.

According to court documents, Alex Hamilton, who is listed on KHSAA’s website as the head coach at Breathitt County High School, faces 12 counts, including one count of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of video voyeurism, three counts of tampering with a witness and six counts of distributing obscene matter to minors.

The documents state the incident in question happened in May 2022.

We do not know what the contents of the video were, but the charge states Hamilton “knowingly and unlawfully used a recording filming and photographing the sexual conduct or genitals of another person without that person’s content.” The documents state he also tried to delete the evidence off his phone when law enforcement tried to acquire it.

The grand jury returned the indictment on Tuesday.

We have reached out to officials with Breathitt County Schools for comment. We have not heard back yet.

