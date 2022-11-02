Benefit fund established for LPD Officer Logan Medlock

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Following an outpouring of community support, officials have established a benefit fund for a fallen Southeastern Kentucky police officer.

Logan Medlock was killed in a crash Sunday morning in London.

London Police posted on its Facebook page the fund will be set up at Cumberland Valley National Bank (CVNB).

If you want to contribute, you can go to any CVNB branch and ask for the Courtney Medlock Benefit Fund.

In addition to his wife, Medlock also left behind a five-year-old son.

You can see his obituary here.

