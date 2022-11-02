Benefit fund established for LPD Officer Logan Medlock

Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page(London Police Department)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Following an outpouring of community support, officials have established a benefit fund for a fallen Southeastern Kentucky police officer.

Logan Medlock was killed in a crash Sunday morning in London.

London Police posted on its Facebook page the fund will be set up at Cumberland Valley National Bank (CVNB).

If you want to contribute, you can go to any CVNB branch and ask for the Courtney Medlock Benefit Fund.

In addition to his wife, Medlock also left behind a five-year-old son.

You can see his obituary here.

