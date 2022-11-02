Clouds linger most of today, but still mild with a warming trend ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are slowly clearing our area today, but only bringing very isolated, light showers. We’ll warm even more the next few days, then some spotty rain is possible again.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is cloudy, tucking us in to a mild low of only 53 degrees. A couple of light showers are possible.

Most of today is mostly cloudy, with some of the breaks in the clouds moving into the South to then central Valley late afternoon to early evening. These clouds can still drop stray sprinkles and light showers We’re still on the mild side, with a high of 71 degrees, which is about 5 degrees above average.

The last of the clouds exit tonight, leaving us mostly clear with patchy fog developing. The low will be around 47 degrees. (The seasonable low is 42 degrees for Knoxville.)

LOOKING AHEAD

Looking for good days to get outside? Thursday and Friday come with more sunshine! The clear sky lets the morning lows drop to the upper 40s, but the afternoons are still warming to low 70s Thursday and mid 70s Friday.

The mild mornings and warmer afternoons continue, as we build to the upper 70s by this weekend, but that also comes with more wind and some rain chances. We are seeing a front to stall out as it moves from West to Middle Tennessee, which increases the gusts to 30+ mph Saturday. Spotty rain can make it into our area Saturday through Sunday.

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday morning, so you’ll need to turn some clocks back 1 hour before bed Saturday night.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures stay warmer on into next week.

