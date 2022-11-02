Courts rule to halt construction of Clinton High School softball field

Construction was halted over the Summer after a neighbor filed a lawsuit claiming the fields lights shined through his home’s windows.
By Sam Luther
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - After months of back and forth between Anderson County Schools and David Worthington, the Chancery Court in Anderson County has made a decision involving the construction of a softball field at Clinton High School.

A judge ruled that a stop work order will continue until a trial that is set to take place in February, according to a spokesperson with ACS.

This means that the half-built field will remain that way for at least a few more months after neighbor David Worthington lobbied for the plans to be adjusted after raising concerns about the fields lights shining right into his home through the windows.

The confusion all began when Director of Schools Tim Parrott claimed he unintentionally didn’t get the proper approval to start building, as he tried to make an effort to correct a Title IX violation the district had.

The boys’ baseball team has a facility of its own while the girls’ softball team has been playing at a public park with fewer amenities for the last decade.

Worthington filed a lawsuit shortly, which in return halted work on the field.

Softball practice begins in February, so the new court date that same month seemingly makes the chances of having a new field by the start of the season unlikely.

Worthington has claimed that if the district rotates the field to where the lights won’t shine in his direction he’s willing to drop the lawsuit and let the district build the field.

