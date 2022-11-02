Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As leaves begin to change and temperatures drop, Dollywood has announced the return of a popular promotion.

Those who live or work in Sevier County will have the opportunity to enjoy Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas with just a $5 donation on November 5, 6, 9, 10, 12 and 13.

Not only does Sevier County Days give eligible visitors a way to enjoy the park for a fraction of the regular price, but net proceeds will also benefit the Sevier County Non-Profits.

Anyone 16 years old or older who lives in the county wanting to take advantage of the offer must present a state or federally issued photo identification with a valid zip code at the ticket booth. If visitors have recently moved to the area but haven’t updated their address on their ID, Dollywood officials said they would need to show an electric bill, water bill or checking account along with the ID to be admitted.

People aged 16 or older who work in Sevier County but are not residents must present proof of employment as well as a state or federally issued photo identification matching the paycheck stub. Spouses to the visitors can also take advantage of the deal if they provide proof of marriage.

Children will be admitted with their parents or legal guardians and will not be required to show proof of residency or employment, Dollywood officials stated.

Accepted Sevier County zip codes include:

37722

37725

37738

37764

37820

37862

37863

37864

37865

37868

37876

37871

The offer is valid for one day at Dollywood and does not include parking, games, food or merchandise. Learn more on the Dollywood website.

