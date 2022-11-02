Experts weigh history, concerns of playing the $1.2 billion Powerball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People from across East Tennessee and the country will wait until 11 p.m. Wednesday to see if there will be a winner of the $1.2 billion Powerball. The Tennessee Education Lottery said the last time it high over a billion was in 2016 when the grand prize was $1.5 billion.

According to the CEO of the Tennessee Education Lottery Rebecca Paul, the day of the drawing in 2016 brought in $770,000 in Powerball ticket sales.

“Most of the time they’ll come in and say ‘I never dreamed I’d win’ and I think to myself ‘why would you buy a ticket if you didn’t think you’d win,’ but if they win they’re just shocked and happy,” Paul said.

Paul said the best thing people can do if they feel they’ve won money is to sign the back of your ticket and bring a valid ID to the lottery office with you. The Tennessee Education Lottery also recommend people hold onto their tickets and get them checked in case you won without knowing. The Tennessee Education Lottery said there are 9 different ways people can win.

“With a jackpot of this size, buying the house they’ve always wanted, the car they’ve always wanted and then save money for their kids,” Paul said.

Although the over billion dollar prize makes people imagine what they could have, University of Tennessee psychologist, Dr. Jeff Larsen, said the odds of someone winning are very slim. Larsen said most times when people buy the Powerball tickets, they aren’t thinking it all the way through and don’t realize they’re likely just throwing away their money.

“When we think about buying the lottery ticket, we think about how great it would be if we won and it would be great, but when were making decisions we have to not only think how great things will be if it turns out but the likelihood that it’ll turn out,” Larsen said.

He also said the reason why people will go out and buy tickets more likely with a higher jackpot is because of thinking about all of the things they can buy.

“We can imagine it in our minds and that really makes it all the more appealing but what does not winning the lottery look like? There’s really not anything that comes to mind,” Larsen said.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET.

